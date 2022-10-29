 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 29 October 2022

2.5.0 Patch

Patchnotes

Changes & Additions

  • CS icon is orange for the season
  • Ability to disable/enable certain minimap keys
  • Ability to choose if minimap camera follows player
  • Added events to minimap key
  • Changed size and shape of other players on minimap
  • Added shopkeeper south of Bergen (oops, forgot his minimap icon)
  • Deleting characters works properly (with the temporary addition of logging you out when you delete a character, its an ugly fix but it seems to work the best)

Fixes

  • Canis multitails fixed
  • You can now edit new characters made in the same session
  • You can now have characters of the same name- it doesn't effect saving or editing
  • Lots of failsafes added for saving and editing characters
  • Logging out and making a character in offline mode won't attempt to save it to the previously logged out of account

