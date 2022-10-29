2.5.0 Patch

Changes & Additions
- CS icon is orange for the season
- Ability to disable/enable certain minimap keys
- Ability to choose if minimap camera follows player
- Added events to minimap key
- Changed size and shape of other players on minimap
- Added shopkeeper south of Bergen (oops, forgot his minimap icon)
- Deleting characters works properly (with the temporary addition of logging you out when you delete a character, its an ugly fix but it seems to work the best)
Fixes
- Canis multitails fixed
- You can now edit new characters made in the same session
- You can now have characters of the same name- it doesn't effect saving or editing
- Lots of failsafes added for saving and editing characters
- Logging out and making a character in offline mode won't attempt to save it to the previously logged out of account
Changed files in this update