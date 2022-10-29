 Skip to content

WORLD OF HORROR update for 29 October 2022

0.9.9 ‘BLOOD MOON’

Share · View all patches · Build 9829130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Major features for this patch include:

  • a new additional action, PREPARING FOR INVESTIGATION, will equip all playable characters with their new unique signature items like VANITY MIRROR, KIRIE'S BAG or ANATOMY BOOK and more
  • new mystery: FREAKISH FABLE OF THE FRIGHTENING FLOOD will take the players on a rescue mission to a village slowly disappearing under the water. Drenched clothes and mud will be the least of their worries...
  • new character: something Terrible is stalking the HUNTED HEIRESS, and with each passing day, its presence is getting nearer and nearer. Can you save SHIOKAWA before it catches you?
  • additional enemies for each location, including TAPEWORM SALARYMAN, HUMAN LANTERN and more
  • new curses, injuries, and town status effects including BLOOD MOON, CURFEW, HEART OF DARKNESS, and more


Thanks for reading!

