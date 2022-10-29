 Skip to content

Heartstop update for 29 October 2022

Minor Update #6

Share · View all patches · Build 9829126

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause the game to crash during one of the endings.
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause the game to freeze during an interaction with Mollie at the beginning of act III.

