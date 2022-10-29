- Fixed a rare bug that could cause the game to crash during one of the endings.
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause the game to freeze during an interaction with Mollie at the beginning of act III.
Heartstop update for 29 October 2022
Minor Update #6
