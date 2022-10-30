 Skip to content

Orders of Magnitude update for 30 October 2022

Non-VR Version Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9829097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.60 update:

  • Non-VR Version Available.
  • When no VR system detected, the app will run in Non-VR mode.
  • Note: Non-VR is not the main focus of this app, so it is not polished for Non-VR systems.

