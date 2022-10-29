 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 29 October 2022

HOTFIX - EARLY ACCESS-B012

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Team actions fixed (invites, kicks, create teams, ...)
  • Overclocking spell now works correctly

Added:

  • Simulate tower levels with all attributes in headquarter
  • Automatic cloud save while idle in headquarter

Changed:

  • Nothing.

