Patch 20.1 Live!

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Found a few screws loose with Miolhrians 20 so bringing out a New Patch will more..

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now let's get into Patch 20.1....

Starting with..

Increase Air Drop chance to 50% Chance of Traders and Bandits not clearing Air Drop before player get there!

Map transfer in some locations fixed!

NEW Dressing Room Added but not usable until Update 20.5!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

Coming Soon with Update 20.5....

Dressing Rooms allowing you to see what you have on and change out!

NEW Quests!

NEW Characters!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company