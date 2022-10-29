 Skip to content

Robot Resistors update for 29 October 2022

Small bugfixes and some text clarifications

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused Depleted Shards to sometimes not activate an Ultimate Weapon correctly
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the Steam achievement for unlocking all characters from being completable
  • Fixed several errors in achievement text (Thank you to AvoidTheVoid!)
  • Made a few Ultimate Weapons easier to unlock

Changed files in this update

