- Fixed a bug that caused Depleted Shards to sometimes not activate an Ultimate Weapon correctly
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the Steam achievement for unlocking all characters from being completable
- Fixed several errors in achievement text (Thank you to AvoidTheVoid!)
- Made a few Ultimate Weapons easier to unlock
Robot Resistors update for 29 October 2022
Small bugfixes and some text clarifications
