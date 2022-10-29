Mutant Meltdown - A new update bringing new features!

Greetings friends!
A new update bringing new features and some improvements.
[Added/Fixed/Improved]
- Will spawn a Super Brute Mutant when activating the Emergency Siren.
- Added attack option for the Super Mutant Brute, who can throw a piece of rock if not has sight of a survivor and not nearby
- Added option to scrap vehicles for resources at the garage
- Added a post-processing filter
- Added Linux version
- Updated Super Mutant Brute attacking animation
- Fixed some languages typos and mistakes
- Upon building the comm tower, adds a chance for a random survivor to appear
- fixed a memory leak that would cause slow performance over a long session
Stay tuned. More to come, friends!
