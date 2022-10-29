 Skip to content

Mutant Meltdown update for 29 October 2022

Mutant Meltdown - A new update bringing new features!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings friends!
A new update bringing new features and some improvements.

[Added/Fixed/Improved]

  • Will spawn a Super Brute Mutant when activating the Emergency Siren.
  • Added attack option for the Super Mutant Brute, who can throw a piece of rock if not has sight of a survivor and not nearby
  • Added option to scrap vehicles for resources at the garage
  • Added a post-processing filter
  • Added Linux version
  • Updated Super Mutant Brute attacking animation
  • Fixed some languages typos and mistakes
  • Upon building the comm tower, adds a chance for a random survivor to appear
  • fixed a memory leak that would cause slow performance over a long session

Stay tuned. More to come, friends!

