Lucy Dreaming update for 29 October 2022

Little tweaks to improve the game

Lucy Dreaming update for 29 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have added a couple of additional lines of dialogue and tweaked a couple of graphics to hopefully make some of the puzzles less ambiguous.

