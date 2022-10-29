v1.5.1更新公告

亲爱的各位玩家：
根据近期大家的反馈意见，我们刚刚对《夏日花火》进行了更新。
更新内容：
- 增加更多存档档位
- 修复某些情况下，头像框可能出现异常的问题
- 修复游戏内部分资源错误的问题
如有其他意见或建议，欢迎到玩家群（957109373）反馈。感谢各位玩家姥爷的支持，祝大家游玩愉快！
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
亲爱的各位玩家：
根据近期大家的反馈意见，我们刚刚对《夏日花火》进行了更新。
更新内容：
如有其他意见或建议，欢迎到玩家群（957109373）反馈。感谢各位玩家姥爷的支持，祝大家游玩愉快！
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update