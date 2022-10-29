 Skip to content

Sparkling Memories update for 29 October 2022

v1.5.1更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 9828640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

亲爱的各位玩家：
根据近期大家的反馈意见，我们刚刚对《夏日花火》进行了更新。

更新内容：

  • 增加更多存档档位
  • 修复某些情况下，头像框可能出现异常的问题
  • 修复游戏内部分资源错误的问题

如有其他意见或建议，欢迎到玩家群（957109373）反馈。感谢各位玩家姥爷的支持，祝大家游玩愉快！

