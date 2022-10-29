Snake minigame score is now submitted to a leaderboard.
Currently it can only be seen here:
https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1566550/leaderboards/9405125
A Walk With My Dog update for 29 October 2022
Minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Snake minigame score is now submitted to a leaderboard.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update