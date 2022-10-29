 Skip to content

A Walk With My Dog update for 29 October 2022

Minor update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Snake minigame score is now submitted to a leaderboard.
Currently it can only be seen here:
https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1566550/leaderboards/9405125

