Psycho Reign update for 29 October 2022

Update notes for V0.2c - Camera Shake Greatly Reduced

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • camera shake greatly reduced, shake type modified
  • some collectible items remained on the minimap even if it was collected already
  • some sound queue and loops were changed as they were too annoying
  • some other minor changes...

