PlateUp! update for 29 October 2022

Halloween Event Tweaks

Build 9828553 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Seeded maps now choose a random theme
  • Trick cards now give XP
  • Fixes bug that prevented hob, sink and bin penalties from applying to tables
  • Added colourblind letter support for soups

