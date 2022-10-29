- Seeded maps now choose a random theme
- Trick cards now give XP
- Fixes bug that prevented hob, sink and bin penalties from applying to tables
- Added colourblind letter support for soups
PlateUp! update for 29 October 2022
Halloween Event Tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update