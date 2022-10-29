 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 29 October 2022

Added elite unique piercing weapons to the game!

Share · View all patches · Build 9828460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

317: Early Access 0.14.3 - October 29, 2022 11:35 AM EST
• Completed elite unique piercing weapons.
• Fixed a minor spelling error of a mob's name.
• Mobs now receive less health from the Tough trait.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link