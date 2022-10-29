317: Early Access 0.14.3 - October 29, 2022 11:35 AM EST
• Completed elite unique piercing weapons.
• Fixed a minor spelling error of a mob's name.
• Mobs now receive less health from the Tough trait.
Nevergrind Online update for 29 October 2022
Added elite unique piercing weapons to the game!
