Patch Notes for 29 October

Features & Improvements
- Players can now configure round times per game mode!
- Turkish Localisation available! / Bu oyun için artık Türkçe yerelleştirme var!
- “Watch your words” round evaluation now shows individual scores
- Show spaces in word hints
- Made concepts of custom word lists in-game visually more appealing by adding spark backgrounds
Fixes
- On an ending screen table with a lot of games the highlighting background for the local player was interrupted and is now spanning the whole width properly
- Fixed a bug where rule violations in “Watch your words” were not detected when case differed
- fixed an issue in “break it down” that concepts with lots of dimensions could be cut off at the bottom
