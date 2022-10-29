 Skip to content

Cave Guessers update for 29 October 2022

Patch Notes for 29 October

Build 9828446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features & Improvements

  • Players can now configure round times per game mode!
  • Turkish Localisation available! / Bu oyun için artık Türkçe yerelleştirme var!
  • “Watch your words” round evaluation now shows individual scores
  • Show spaces in word hints
  • Made concepts of custom word lists in-game visually more appealing by adding spark backgrounds

Fixes

  • On an ending screen table with a lot of games the highlighting background for the local player was interrupted and is now spanning the whole width properly
  • Fixed a bug where rule violations in “Watch your words” were not detected when case differed
  • fixed an issue in “break it down” that concepts with lots of dimensions could be cut off at the bottom

