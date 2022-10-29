 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 29 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct 29, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9828395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on player feedback, we've decided to scale back the difficulty of an area involving a cave full of bats. :)

Happy learning!

Lun

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link