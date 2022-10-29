 Skip to content

Paranormal Observation update for 29 October 2022

Patchnotes #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9828325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody,

In this patch the following things have changed:

  • It is possible to move the camera with the arrow keys (no key bindings yet)
  • Added sounds during throwing and doors
  • The angle of view of the cameras has been changed
  • The UV light is now stronger
  • The probability of ghost appearance has been slightly improved
  • Some cameras are now in different positions
  • Ghosts need max. 10 seconds to go to another room now
  • The difficulty level has been slightly changed

Have fun!

