Patchnotes #3

Hello everybody,
In this patch the following things have changed:
- It is possible to move the camera with the arrow keys (no key bindings yet)
- Added sounds during throwing and doors
- The angle of view of the cameras has been changed
- The UV light is now stronger
- The probability of ghost appearance has been slightly improved
- Some cameras are now in different positions
- Ghosts need max. 10 seconds to go to another room now
- The difficulty level has been slightly changed
Have fun!
Changed files in this update