Sector's Edge update for 29 October 2022

Open Beta Patch - v2.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, this patch comes with a bit of everything! New map, weapon balancing, audio balancing, bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Fixes:

  • Double Barrel / Combat Shotgun bullet fly-by SFX are now the same volume as other guns
  • The correct Subway art is now used on the map voting screen
  • Fixed issues with stat tracking that prevented players from respawning
  • Bare minimum is no longer force-enabled on GPUs with more than 8GB RAM
  • Players no longer get stuck in limbo when clicking Quick Play when already connected to another server
  • Servers now move from the 'Other' category up to the main category when sorting the server list
  • Mumbai servers are now running again
  • Crosshair UI is no longer clipped around the edges

Changes:

  • The last attachment you changed will remain equipped when equipping incompatible combinations
  • All UI related to loadout power is now coloured yellow
  • Reduced volume of flag pickup/drop SFX

Additions:

  • Finalised versions of three underscoring tracks (Punch Deck noticed I shipped the game with draft versions)
  • Checkout fields in the store window now have dropdown/autocomplete support
  • Ability to view friend's Steam profiles in the checkout window before gifting
  • Aegis Oasis map by Vhauss
  • Audio Sample Rate setting
  • Use Crosshair When ADS setting that uses your crosshair UI when ADS, rather than the gun's crosshair
  • The 15% Creator Code discount is now shown on the checkout screen

Balancing:

  • Rail Gun headshot damage increased from 130 to 140 so new players can be instakilled
  • Splash damage now reduces to 0% damage at max distance, rather than to 25% damage
  • Rocket Rifle player damage radius reduced from 4 to 3.5 to match its block damage radius
  • Grenade Launcher player damage radius reduced from 3.5 to 3 to match its block damage radius
  • Grenade player damage radius reduced from 4 to 3 to match its block damage radius

