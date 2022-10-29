Open Beta Patch - v2.0.4

Hey all, this patch comes with a bit of everything! New map, weapon balancing, audio balancing, bug fixes and quality of life improvements.
Fixes:
- Double Barrel / Combat Shotgun bullet fly-by SFX are now the same volume as other guns
- The correct Subway art is now used on the map voting screen
- Fixed issues with stat tracking that prevented players from respawning
- Bare minimum is no longer force-enabled on GPUs with more than 8GB RAM
- Players no longer get stuck in limbo when clicking Quick Play when already connected to another server
- Servers now move from the 'Other' category up to the main category when sorting the server list
- Mumbai servers are now running again
- Crosshair UI is no longer clipped around the edges
Changes:
- The last attachment you changed will remain equipped when equipping incompatible combinations
- All UI related to loadout power is now coloured yellow
- Reduced volume of flag pickup/drop SFX
Additions:
- Finalised versions of three underscoring tracks (Punch Deck noticed I shipped the game with draft versions)
- Checkout fields in the store window now have dropdown/autocomplete support
- Ability to view friend's Steam profiles in the checkout window before gifting
- Aegis Oasis map by Vhauss
Audio Sample Ratesetting
Use Crosshair When ADSsetting that uses your crosshair UI when ADS, rather than the gun's crosshair
- The 15% Creator Code discount is now shown on the checkout screen
Balancing:
- Rail Gun headshot damage increased from 130 to 140 so new players can be instakilled
- Splash damage now reduces to 0% damage at max distance, rather than to 25% damage
- Rocket Rifle player damage radius reduced from 4 to 3.5 to match its block damage radius
- Grenade Launcher player damage radius reduced from 3.5 to 3 to match its block damage radius
- Grenade player damage radius reduced from 4 to 3 to match its block damage radius
