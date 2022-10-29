 Skip to content

Spellstruck Playtest update for 29 October 2022

Day 4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9828219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to someone's feedback I have made the following changes:

More user friendly tutorial.
Cannot start game without elements.

Changed files in this update

