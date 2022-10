Share · View all patches · Build 9828198 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 16:06:52 UTC by Wendy

The Update with the AI ​​Opponents is live.

Compete against up to 4 Computer Players.

Build your defenses with Cameras, Drones and Security Guards. Prevent the opponent from destroying your Oil Rigs.

Attack the Enemy with incendiary Devices and damage their Oil Wells. Set Fire to Derrick, Drill Factory and His Control Station to damage him.

Blow up his Derricks to drive him out of the Area.

Various bug fixes.

Join to Our Discord: https://discord.gg/nr9BfynDkb