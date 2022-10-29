 Skip to content

Melody's Escape 2 update for 29 October 2022

Update v.4.10b: Additional changes to the color patterns

Share · View all patches · Build 9828166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.10b: Additional Changes

  • Added more color diversity to the new default color pattern progression
  • Modified the required thresholds for the "hearts" scoring system. Scoring 5 hearts is now more difficult.
  • Slightly lowered the maximum density of bubbles in Walking mode (this change only impacts uncommon edge cases)
  • Fixed a bug that made "archs" solid obstacles appear too often at high densities.
  • Changed the visuals and positioning of some of the solid non-held obstacles in order for them to fit with the new high density without blocking visibility of the next obstacle
  • Changed Melody' small jump animations to fix a visual offset, so that her feet correctly match with the true position on the track when landing
  • Fixed a bug that used the "forgiving" timing instead of "regular" for late input presses in Medium and Intense. The "late" hitbox now respects the input timing settings.
  • Lowered the "Early Press" error popup hitbox zone. This does not impact the size of the hitbox for a successful input.
  • Fixed a bug in the Customization screen where Melody could revert to an idle stance
  • Changed font size of the smaller UI elements to be more visible on Steam Deck

