- Added new test leaderboard
- Knife kills give 5x more score
- Scoreboard and spawn room tweaks, added knife kills number and shot accuracy percentage to stats.
- Halloween theme
WAR DUST update for 29 October 2022
Little weekend update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WAR DUST Content Depot 957791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update