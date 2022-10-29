 Skip to content

WAR DUST update for 29 October 2022

Little weekend update

Build 9827966 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added new test leaderboard
  • Knife kills give 5x more score
  • Scoreboard and spawn room tweaks, added knife kills number and shot accuracy percentage to stats.
  • Halloween theme

