Yearly Big Update

There it is the huge update I promised you guys.
Whats new:
-
Map Changes:
- Deleted all previous maps
- New bigger map created
- Added Half Nexus in the middle of the map
- Added Neutral Orc camp to the Map
- Added 4 Abbility Points to the Map
- Added two additional Paths to the Map
- Added Birds flying in the Sky
- Added Upgrade Shops
-
Half Nexus:
- Can Spawn Units at Half Nexus
- Fires Projectiles at the Base that isn´t controlling it every minute
-
Abbilities:
- Character gains abbility points (Yellow Bar)
- Character can choose 4 abbilities at the Upgrade Shop
- Added 13 new abbilities
-
HUD:
- Added abbility XP Bar
- Added points for Half Nexus and Abbility Points
- Added Controls Panel
- Added Abbilities Panel
-
Orders:
- Added Order Hold
- Added Attack Main Path
- Added Attack Right Path
- Added Attack Left Path
-
Enemy AI:
- Added Attack Main Path
- Added Attack Right Path
- Added Attack Left Path
-
Units:
- Attacks automatically now
Changed files in this update