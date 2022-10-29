 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal War update for 29 October 2022

Yearly Big Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9827963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There it is the huge update I promised you guys.

Whats new:

  • Map Changes:

    • Deleted all previous maps
    • New bigger map created
    • Added Half Nexus in the middle of the map
    • Added Neutral Orc camp to the Map
    • Added 4 Abbility Points to the Map
    • Added two additional Paths to the Map
    • Added Birds flying in the Sky
    • Added Upgrade Shops

  • Half Nexus:

    • Can Spawn Units at Half Nexus
    • Fires Projectiles at the Base that isn´t controlling it every minute

  • Abbilities:

    • Character gains abbility points (Yellow Bar)
    • Character can choose 4 abbilities at the Upgrade Shop
    • Added 13 new abbilities

  • HUD:

    • Added abbility XP Bar
    • Added points for Half Nexus and Abbility Points
    • Added Controls Panel
    • Added Abbilities Panel

  • Orders:

    • Added Order Hold
    • Added Attack Main Path
    • Added Attack Right Path
    • Added Attack Left Path

  • Enemy AI:

    • Added Attack Main Path
    • Added Attack Right Path
    • Added Attack Left Path

  • Units:

    • Attacks automatically now

Changed files in this update

Ethernal War Content Depot 1584321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link