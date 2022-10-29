Patchnotes Release 1.2.0

Today's small update includes the following changes:
- Add item pickup tooltip list, to increase loot visibility
- Adjust more sound volumes
- Fix some minor graphical glitches
Enjoy, my little nobody!
