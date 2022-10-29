 Skip to content

Alphabetical Order update for 29 October 2022

Patchnotes Release 1.2.0

Release 1.2.0 · Build 9827939

Today's small update includes the following changes:

  • Add item pickup tooltip list, to increase loot visibility
  • Adjust more sound volumes
  • Fix some minor graphical glitches

Enjoy, my little nobody!

