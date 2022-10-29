Patch 4.1.0. The Biggest Optimization Update

We’re here with the biggest update on game optimization. Significant boost in Frames per second (FPS), amazing balance improvements, and more tweaks and fixes.
Optimization
- Optimization - Frames per second (FPS) has increased twice, which means smoother gameplay for everyone
- Optimization - 100% increase in game performance. Full immersion!
Bugs
- Bugs - Roughly 50 bugs fixed
- Survivors - Fixed that sometimes Survivors’ abilities didn’t work
- Possum - Fixed that Possum could get stuck during teleportation
- Main menu - Fixed that the calibration rank was not displayed sometimes
- Main menu - Fixed that Jun’s “Cinnamon” skin was not showing in customization when dropped from Propbox
- Settings - Added option to switch between DirectX 11 and 12
Balance
- Balance - Substantial balance improvements implemented. Now there is no driving force in Propnight, it all depends on your ingenuity and skills!
- Camp, School, Farm, Circus - Propmachines and Hypnochairs location changed
- Igor - Charge - Charge duration increased and full cooldown reduced
- Possum - Sticky Bomb - Ability cooldown time increased
- Possum - Sticky Bomb - Now Sticky Bomb explodes automatically in 18 seconds
- Maddy - Katana Blink - Ability cooldown time increased
- Survivors - The time on Hypnochair always lasts for 120 seconds
- Survivors - Now, after being saved from the Hypnochair, Survivors fully restore their health
- Isaac - Building Set ability cooldown reduced
- Mable - Slowdown Grenade ability cooldown reduced
- Mable - Slowdown Grenade explosion range increased
- Event - “Double Damage” Event duration reduced
UI and Sound
- Numerous user interface (UI) and sound improvements for a comfortable gaming experience and more delightful emotions!
Localization
- Localization - Fixed that some names and descriptions of perks were not displayed correctly
