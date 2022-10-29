 Skip to content

It's Kooky update for 29 October 2022

One more New Level Added

29 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Release Notes]
Public version v0.4
New map "Library" added for both Windows and Mac along with other minor updates

Changed files in this update

