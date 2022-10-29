Patch Notes v1.1.7
- Possible Fix: 'Clean Sweep' achievement wasn't triggering for one player
- Fix: GOD chute DOR don't get stuck with husked Bug in chute
- Fix: Don't show Zoom binding twice in Controls UI
- Fix: Game crash on revisit Egonomics location under certain specific conditions
- Fix: MainMenu settings slider widget for Ego Effect Intensity wasn't obeying mouse clicks
- Technical: Localization assets behind the scenes overhaul to start to prepare for more languages
Patch download size: 35 MB
Changed files in this update