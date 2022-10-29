 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 29 October 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.7

Build 9827565

  • Possible Fix: 'Clean Sweep' achievement wasn't triggering for one player
  • Fix: GOD chute DOR don't get stuck with husked Bug in chute
  • Fix: Don't show Zoom binding twice in Controls UI
  • Fix: Game crash on revisit Egonomics location under certain specific conditions
  • Fix: MainMenu settings slider widget for Ego Effect Intensity wasn't obeying mouse clicks
  • Technical: Localization assets behind the scenes overhaul to start to prepare for more languages

Patch download size: 35 MB

