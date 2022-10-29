 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 29 October 2022

UPDATE PATCH V 1.4.0 - SHIKE'S INTERIOR MANSION

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.4.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/29/2022].

Shike's garden is spooky when Halloween comes!
Don't miss the party inside his mansion.

What's new in this update, don't miss it!

ADDED:

  • New area inside Shike's mansion (You must have completed the story mode and access it from Shike's Garden, accessible from Core Square).
  • Now Shike's garden is totally changed to halloween version from 10/29 to 11/29.
  • Added community-made costumes on the Halloween level characters.
  • New mechanics.
  • New cinematics.
  • New dialogues.
  • Secret ending #4 now available.
  • Updated and expanded art gallery with new fanart.
  • Added poster in core plaza offices.

FIXED:

  • In the dark island now you can open the pause menu.
  • Optimized dark island level, it should run at higher FPS in computers with low power.
  • Shike's garden stairs can now be climbed without jumping.
  • Removed unnecessary light on death pixel base.
  • Fixed visual bug in destructible eye in the debugger level.
  • Fixed bug with Shike racing hoops.

