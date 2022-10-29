UPDATE PATCH V 1.4.0 - SHIKE'S INTERIOR MANSION

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.4.0 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/29/2022].
Shike's garden is spooky when Halloween comes!
Don't miss the party inside his mansion.
What's new in this update, don't miss it!
ADDED:
- New area inside Shike's mansion (You must have completed the story mode and access it from Shike's Garden, accessible from Core Square).
- Now Shike's garden is totally changed to halloween version from 10/29 to 11/29.
- Added community-made costumes on the Halloween level characters.
- New mechanics.
- New cinematics.
- New dialogues.
- Secret ending #4 now available.
- Updated and expanded art gallery with new fanart.
- Added poster in core plaza offices.
FIXED:
- In the dark island now you can open the pause menu.
- Optimized dark island level, it should run at higher FPS in computers with low power.
- Shike's garden stairs can now be climbed without jumping.
- Removed unnecessary light on death pixel base.
- Fixed visual bug in destructible eye in the debugger level.
- Fixed bug with Shike racing hoops.
Changed files in this update