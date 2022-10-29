Version 4.4.2, Visions & Revisions

Dev Notes
- We are back to our regular monthly updates! Our writers are all working full-time on Act V, so there will be no new scenes until it is released. But that gives our artists and voice actors room to bring extra sparkle to what is already in place.
- MVP of this build is our oft-unsung hero Spam! Spam has cut, cleaned, and indexed almost a thousand voice lines for this update, and for what awaits us in v500.
Features
- Art: Chanwe’s first lesson, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Chanwe’s second lesson, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Cooch’s wolfman fate, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Maelys’s threesome with Heloise, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Maelys’s wolfman fate, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Mother’s dream visitation, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Naho’s bad science scene, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Character art for Enid’s ripped dress (Irrelevant).
- Animation: Remastered opening animations (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Remastered and expanded idles for Enid’s standard state (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Enid’s pregnant state (ten variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Enid’s ripped dress state (ten variants, Amon Ra).
- Animation: Animated idles for Maelys’s fixed state (two variants, Amon Ra).
- Voice: Adeline’s reunion, discussing the dragon (two variants, Act V only, Marina Montague).
- Voice: Adeline’s reunion, discussing the past (two variants, Act V only, Marina Montague).
- Voice: Inej’s part in the morning map room visit (Gruella).
- Voice: Inej’s part in the evening hide and seek (Gruella).
- Voice: Inej’s part in the evening exploration (Gruella).
- Voice: Inej’s part in the double oral scene with Sabetha (three variants, Gruella).
- Voice: Sabetha & Inej’s morning scratches (Emery Aylar & Gruella).
Tweaks
- Visual and sound direction has been improved in the opening sequence, to work best with our lovely new animations.
- Voice acting and text have been aligned in many places.
Fixes
- Enid’s pregnant sprites will actually appear in the game, rather than just lurking in our files. Whoops!
- Sabetha and Inej’s wolfman fate and Valzira’s kobold fate can now be seen more than once.
