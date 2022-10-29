Update - "Build, Build and Build Again"

What has been added and changed?
Blocks:
- 10 new blocks have been added.
Traps:
- 3 new traps have been added.
Chapter:
- A new section has been added - "Other things", it will contain mostly useful and harmless things.
Other things:
- Added 2 new things
- Gives the player vulnerability to traps for 5 seconds - "yes, it's banal, but cool."
- 4 blocks that allow you to accelerate the character in one of 4 directions.
Technical questions:
- The ability to see how long a block takes when you want to delete it has been added.
- A new parameter has appeared in the settings that allows you to change controls from voice to mouse.
- When publishing a level, now instead of a screenshot of the level, you can upload almost any of your pictures.
- A tutorial has been added when the player starts the build mode for the first time.
- Fixed 10 small bugs.
Changed files in this update