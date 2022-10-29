 Skip to content

Screaming Noppy update for 29 October 2022

Update - "Build, Build and Build Again"

Update - "Build, Build and Build Again"

Share · View all patches · Build 9827202

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has been added and changed?

Blocks:

  • 10 new blocks have been added.

Traps:

  • 3 new traps have been added.

Chapter:

  • A new section has been added - "Other things", it will contain mostly useful and harmless things.
    Other things:
  • Added 2 new things
  1. Gives the player vulnerability to traps for 5 seconds - "yes, it's banal, but cool."
  2. 4 blocks that allow you to accelerate the character in one of 4 directions.

Technical questions:

  • The ability to see how long a block takes when you want to delete it has been added.
  • A new parameter has appeared in the settings that allows you to change controls from voice to mouse.
  • When publishing a level, now instead of a screenshot of the level, you can upload almost any of your pictures.
  • A tutorial has been added when the player starts the build mode for the first time.
  • Fixed 10 small bugs.

