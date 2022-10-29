♥ Minor graphical issues, girl illustrations cropping - fixed
♥ Game abilities rebalanced a bit. "Click Bomb" nerfed and "Mushroom Hunt" got more powerful
Mosaique Neko Waifus 5 update for 29 October 2022
Version 1.0.0.9
