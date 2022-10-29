测试分支紧急修复：22-10-29

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 9826980 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 06:39:05 UTC
by Wendy
修复因优化人物数据导致部分数据类型变化使捏人类MOD报错的问题，目前这部分数据已调整为可兼容现有的捏人类MOD
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in alpha branch