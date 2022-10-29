 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Notes From Province update for 29 October 2022

v1.1.8 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9826899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Kyme no longer needs to jump to enter Lamia's Lair
  • Fire staffs now give COND and slightly less MATK
  • Kyme must fight at least 1 spider in Arana's Web in order to make it to the final room
  • Bodrick gives better directions to Frost Fall Pass
  • The bar is now listed on the town direction sign

Bug Fixes

  • EXP progress shown after battle is now accurate. Previously, the percentage to the next reward would occasional drop down between battles. This was a visual bug only. No EXP was lost if this happened on your save.
  • Kyme can now welcome new party members, even if he's already level 99
  • Fixed an issue where Brave Wind could no longer use Coyote's Fury if he died while the buff was active
  • Fixed a dragon issue in Frost Fall Pass
  • Removed a mysterious invisible platform in Giant's Throat that allowed Kyme to jump on the air
  • Players can no longer get stuck near the green chest in Demon Claw Swamp
  • Fixed some typos and text timing issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2092131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link