v1.1.8 Patch Notes

General
- Kyme no longer needs to jump to enter Lamia's Lair
- Fire staffs now give COND and slightly less MATK
- Kyme must fight at least 1 spider in Arana's Web in order to make it to the final room
- Bodrick gives better directions to Frost Fall Pass
- The bar is now listed on the town direction sign
Bug Fixes
- EXP progress shown after battle is now accurate. Previously, the percentage to the next reward would occasional drop down between battles. This was a visual bug only. No EXP was lost if this happened on your save.
- Kyme can now welcome new party members, even if he's already level 99
- Fixed an issue where Brave Wind could no longer use Coyote's Fury if he died while the buff was active
- Fixed a dragon issue in Frost Fall Pass
- Removed a mysterious invisible platform in Giant's Throat that allowed Kyme to jump on the air
- Players can no longer get stuck near the green chest in Demon Claw Swamp
- Fixed some typos and text timing issues
