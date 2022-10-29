2022.10.29update

・Tax rate can be set
・Simplified the player's memo to only three: trustworthy, neutral, and untrustworthy
- At the time of interrogation, we made it possible for the accused to confess voluntarily depending on the charge and sincerity.
・Fixed the problem that the monetary value that decreases when giving a rank to a vassal is abnormal.
・ Partially changed the specifications of Battle (New). AP is required for movement and actions, and AP is replenished according to speed.
Basically, it is a simultaneous plot system, and he can be moved finely with WASD.
・Changed the role of the military commander ability "speed" in battle (new). Affects evasion rate → Affects evasion rate and action power (AP)
・ Changed the color of the unit and military power difference bar in the battle (new) to the power color.
・ Changed the color of his gauge etc. on the negotiation screen to the power color
・Changed the effect of cooperation effect, morale effect, and siege effect in battle (new).
Coordination: Raise the minimum dice roll when calculating defense power
Morale: Raise the minimum dice roll when calculating attack power
Siege: The more surrounding units there are, the lower the opponent's evasion rate (up to 4 units surround).
・Changed the lifespan of some officers
Changed files in this update