- Update the App system operation and add the right button to open the page.
- Update motion blur and cancel motion blur post-output.
- Optimize system performance
- Fix the mouse pointer
Coming soon:
- Building system,
- Action system optimization.
原初之岛 update for 31 October 2022
10-31 更新优化系统
Patchnotes via Steam Community
