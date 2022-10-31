 Skip to content

原初之岛 update for 31 October 2022

10-31 更新优化系统

Build 9826778

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Update the App system operation and add the right button to open the page.
  2. Update motion blur and cancel motion blur post-output.
  3. Optimize system performance
  4. Fix the mouse pointer
    Coming soon:
  5. Building system,
  6. Action system optimization.

