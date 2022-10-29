 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 29 October 2022

Progress Mode

Build 9826749

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a Progress Mode for new users

    • Go through design challenges, where you learn how to use a certain tool/feature
    • Unlock more tools as you progress
    • Upload your completed challenge to a central gallery!
    • Currently only 2 challenges - more to be added in future
    • Hit Esc to exit Progress Mode at any time

  • Furniture and walls are now highlighted during cursor hovering

  • Added a Main Menu screen

    • New users will directly go to Progress Mode, instead of the Main Menu. Subsequent runs of the app will start in the Main Menu

  • Improved loading speed for furniture

