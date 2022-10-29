-
Added a Progress Mode for new users
- Go through design challenges, where you learn how to use a certain tool/feature
- Unlock more tools as you progress
- Upload your completed challenge to a central gallery!
- Currently only 2 challenges - more to be added in future
- Hit Esc to exit Progress Mode at any time
-
Furniture and walls are now highlighted during cursor hovering
-
Added a Main Menu screen
- New users will directly go to Progress Mode, instead of the Main Menu. Subsequent runs of the app will start in the Main Menu
-
Improved loading speed for furniture
Changed files in this update