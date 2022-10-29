Updates for Oct 28 2022

- All workshop content can now override the game files by default. Don't do anything bad or you'll be banned from the workshop!
- If any workshop content breaks your game, you can now add -noworkshop to the launch options to disable everything at once
- Similarly if any mounted games break the game, you can now add -nomount to disable everything at once
- Fixed some sounds not loading on Linux clients
- The "sv_allow_point_servercommand disallow" setting will now disallow clientcommands as well and is strongly recommended for all servers with sv_cheats on
- Random bug fixes
- Brought jolt branch in line with recent updates
Daily updates will resume on Monday. The next one might be big! Probably around 0.6 GB.
Changed depots in volt branch