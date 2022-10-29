 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JBMod update for 29 October 2022

Updates for Oct 28 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9826479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • All workshop content can now override the game files by default. Don't do anything bad or you'll be banned from the workshop!
  • If any workshop content breaks your game, you can now add -noworkshop to the launch options to disable everything at once
  • Similarly if any mounted games break the game, you can now add -nomount to disable everything at once
  • Fixed some sounds not loading on Linux clients
  • The "sv_allow_point_servercommand disallow" setting will now disallow clientcommands as well and is strongly recommended for all servers with sv_cheats on
  • Random bug fixes
  • Brought jolt branch in line with recent updates

Daily updates will resume on Monday. The next one might be big! Probably around 0.6 GB.

Changed depots in volt branch

View more data in app history for build 9826479
Depot 2158861
Depot 2158862
Depot 2158863
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link