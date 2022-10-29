New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_HALLOWEEN_FIX_2

Balancing Adjustments:
- Hypnotic Chain's base subdue time has been increased.
- Hypnotic Chain's yank strength has been decreased.
Bug Fixes:
- The exact cause of the "corrupted data" issue has been pinpointed, and the issue itself has very likely been fixed.
- Map timers and game mode timers now run off of delta time to compensate for low strength game servers.
Miscellaneous:
-
The word wrap logic now breaks up words that themselves are too long to be display.
- This will likely only be noticeable in the in-game chat.
-
The in-game chat now uses the same "small font" the rest of the game uses.
-
White outlines around players' healthbars are no longer displayed unless they are overhealed.
Changed files in this update