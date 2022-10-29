 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counterpact update for 29 October 2022

New Alpha Released: ALPHA_OCTOBER_HALLOWEEN_FIX_2

Share · View all patches · Build 9826472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Hypnotic Chain's base subdue time has been increased.
  • Hypnotic Chain's yank strength has been decreased.

Bug Fixes:

  • The exact cause of the "corrupted data" issue has been pinpointed, and the issue itself has very likely been fixed.
  • Map timers and game mode timers now run off of delta time to compensate for low strength game servers.

Miscellaneous:

  • The word wrap logic now breaks up words that themselves are too long to be display.

    • This will likely only be noticeable in the in-game chat.

  • The in-game chat now uses the same "small font" the rest of the game uses.

  • White outlines around players' healthbars are no longer displayed unless they are overhealed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2061751
  • Loading history…
Depot 2061752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link