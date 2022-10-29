minor update - version 3.1

Asteroid Defender! - Early Access RC3.1
PATCH NOTES:
- Revamped targeting crosshair. It has been removed from the HUD and is now dynamically rendered in 3D space. This was done in order to correctly move with the ship in relation to your camera view and more accurately represent where the ships lasers are aimed.
- Made gameplay adjustments to the asteroid wave system in order to be more engaging and to reduce overall player "downtime" without something to shoot.
- Performed further cleanup to the gameplay UI.
