Patch Notes for 1.0.0.9

The recent public beta is now over and the patch has been released.
1.0.0.9
Saves
- Moved save data, config file, and log files to User Documents (Windows Only).
- Existing saves and config file are copied to the same folder.
- Added cloud saves for Steam (Windows Only).
- Player inventory size has been increased, saves are no longer backwards compatible.
Input Glitches
- Fixed double inputs for long jump.
- Fixed double inputs for weapon swapping/ instant incantations.
- Fixed double inputs for ladder movement / glide.
- Bell of Return no longer works while airborne.
- Fixed an input combination allowing aim-flying.
Menus
- Added screenshake menu options: 100%, 50%, 0%.
- Added blood/gore menu option: normal/reduced.
- Added framerate menu options from 60 to 360.
- Added in game Vsync menu option.
- Fixed mouse control option not saving to config file.
- Added inventory sorting option, cycles between: None, Equipped, Upgrade Rank, Type->Tier->Upgrade.
- Percentage toggle is now also used to toggle numeric scaling values on weapons.
- Added strike/slash breakdown to weapons.
- Press and hold for level and item incrementation now work on keyboard/mouse.
Coop Tweaks
- Removed rare item restriction for shared pickups.
- Added shared gold pickups.
- Rotten platforms respawn faster in coop.
- Enemies have increased stagger values in coop.
- Coop player may turn in work at their proper creed.
Item Updates
- Kismet Ring updated from +3 to +15 item find.
- Fixed Sparkling Ring, now grants +25% to all healing.
- Fixed Ring of Meditation, now grants proper 10% prayer cost reduction.
- Fixed Burning Sky Ring, now also grants proper 10% incantation cost reduction.
- Fixed Pale Charm, now grants reach to all melee attacks.
- Added Twinmetal Ring, Corroded Ring, Band of the Humble, Heartspent Ring, and Stone Ring.
- Twinmetal Ring grants 50% damage multiplier to fist damage.
- Corroded Ring grants +50% damage to thrown potions.
- Band of the Humble grants +3 wisdom.
- Stone Ring grants +10 poise.
- Heartspent grants +50% focus for -50% health.
Other
- Unarmed attack damage now shows in the player menu.
- Merged spell and incantation carry/cost reduction formulas. Both now use incantation’s calculation.
- Magic costs in the UI now show their base focus costs instead of their stamina costs.
- Alchemist NPC now properly grants the zone bonus of +10% to all defense.
- Screens with resolutions greater than 4096x4096 no longer crash.
- Guardian Blade and Flamestar now ignore enemy iframes from recent hits.
- Crossbow now properly uses aimed trajectory when using mouse.
- Aiming now shows aim-line, even when mouse is set to hidden.
Enemies
- Fixed various enemy grabs ignoring collisions and/or teleporting the player.
- The Coveting can no longer go off screen.
- The Coveting now both activate upon damaging the Coveted axe.
- That Stench Most Foul's stenchpods can now reenter the arena.
- Angsty Bones ai updated. Can teleport a maximum 3 times in a row.
- Murdiella Mal no longer drops salt on NG+ cycles.
- Kraekan Wyrm no longer clips into the floor.
- Witch of the Lake can no longer go off screen.
- Jester can no longer be pulled out of his room.
- Ground fire can no longer damage bosses if player is outside the arena.
- Tree of Men now properly returns stolen salt at 75% hp.
