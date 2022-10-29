 Skip to content

Gelatine update for 29 October 2022

Elemental mini-dungeon

Share · View all patches · Build 9826073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A short video demonstrating the new stuff:

Full change log:

New content: elemental mini-dungeon

  • A tiny dungeon culminating in a Frostfire Pineapple mini-boss
  • You can find the dungeon entrance in the snow biome, in a large castle-like structure (existing worlds should already have it, no need to create a new world)
  • At the start of the dungeon, you will select one negative effect that will make the dungeon harder.
  • The reward at the end of the dungeon will depend on the chosen negative effect.
  • Added an achievement for defeating the dungeon boss

