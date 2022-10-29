A short video demonstrating the new stuff:
Full change log:
New content: elemental mini-dungeon
- A tiny dungeon culminating in a Frostfire Pineapple mini-boss
- You can find the dungeon entrance in the snow biome, in a large castle-like structure (existing worlds should already have it, no need to create a new world)
- At the start of the dungeon, you will select one negative effect that will make the dungeon harder.
- The reward at the end of the dungeon will depend on the chosen negative effect.
- Added an achievement for defeating the dungeon boss
Changed files in this update