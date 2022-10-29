 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 29 October 2022

b0.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9825978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Few fixes before the next major update:

  • Calculations have been fixed on future time kills to correctly reflect quantities killed in the future.
  • Kill calculations simplified when corrected, should be much simpler to calculate multi generational kills.
  • Save file should be compatible, but calculation cost and values have been updated for future kill time so a new save game would reflect this.
  • Parallel world bonuses work again (for some reason they were glitched)
  • Ethereal bugs introduced - they give quantum crystals as reward, used for upgrading permanent upgrades
  • Ethereal bugs are semi-transparent bugs with a blue-purple glow
  • Coin bugs have been fixed to give the right amount of coins, also can be pretty large (along with ethereal bugs)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link