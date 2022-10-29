Few fixes before the next major update:
- Calculations have been fixed on future time kills to correctly reflect quantities killed in the future.
- Kill calculations simplified when corrected, should be much simpler to calculate multi generational kills.
- Save file should be compatible, but calculation cost and values have been updated for future kill time so a new save game would reflect this.
- Parallel world bonuses work again (for some reason they were glitched)
- Ethereal bugs introduced - they give quantum crystals as reward, used for upgrading permanent upgrades
- Ethereal bugs are semi-transparent bugs with a blue-purple glow
- Coin bugs have been fixed to give the right amount of coins, also can be pretty large (along with ethereal bugs)
Changed files in this update