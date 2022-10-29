Akumi Wars Demo Version 0.0.8 - Spug City

Patch Notes:
- Brand new zone open, Spugnolia! Home to Spug City, where Akumi lives!
- When hero’s are critically hit, new blood splatter FX on screen.
- When heroes critical hit an enemy, new camera shake.
- Many new skills focused on passive stacking of statuses to buff your damage, defense, healing and more!
- New consume/activate DoT skills. Skills that can activate and/or consume DoTs on a target to have all the damage it would do over time happen immediately. Can also be used to heal caster.
- New Demonkiss shop focused on selling unique and powerful offensive skills at a higher price. Need gold? Skills can also be sold here for a higher price.
- New character Jade: Focuses on piercing shots that damage and removing buffs from her targets. Does your enemy have too many heals, shields and other buffs? Jade says begone!
- New character Trena: Jade’s sidekick who compliment each other’s attacks. Trena, the agile beast girl, who can constantly stack marks on her target to take more and more damage. Great at disposing of single targets with ease.
- New Character Caddeus: Don’t let his looks fool you. This fire-breathing lizard has ironhide skin that continues to increase the more he gets hit!
- New Character Liv: Focuses on root attacks that reduce enemy turn meters and slows their attacks. She also has a new healing method where she can heal her primary target and then place a second delayed heal on the lowest health ally. This second heal will activate in 2 turns. It’s a life saver!
- New enemy weaknesses. The Scarlet demons seem to take little damage from your heroes until you add fire to the mix. First enemies to take more damage from a specific element.
- New upgrade shop. Got duplicate skills of the same type and level? Go to the Upgrade Shop and combine 3 of them into 1 stronger version. New common items have been added that can be upgraded: 3 Normal Potions can be upgraded into 1 Epic Potion. 3 Epic Potions can be upgraded into 1 Legendary Potion. New “1Up Shrooms” can also be upgraded.
- Many new cutscenes.
- Many, many new character skill kit revamps! Example: Akumi gains attack stacks the more she attacks with her sword making her a power house the longer the fights go. Her ultimate attack now activates all DoTs on her target for bonus damage. Stack them DoTs before using her ultimate attack!
- Now you can read Hero bios to get tips on how to best use their skills!
- New skills that give bonus critical damage to stunned targets.
- Many new Hero Skin rewards.
- Probably more stuff but too much to remember. Have fun!
Changed files in this update