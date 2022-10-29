 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 29 October 2022

Update 1.7.0 (2023102801), 10/28/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9825711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where AI would punt on 2nd or 3rd down
  • Fixed issue where AI would let time expire
  • Improved AI time management some more
  • Improved chance of AI calling Squib Kicks on kickoffs
  • fixed display of Drive on Safeties

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link