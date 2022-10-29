- Fixed bug where AI would punt on 2nd or 3rd down
- Fixed issue where AI would let time expire
- Improved AI time management some more
- Improved chance of AI calling Squib Kicks on kickoffs
- fixed display of Drive on Safeties
Pro Strategy Football 2023 update for 29 October 2022
Update 1.7.0 (2023102801), 10/28/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
