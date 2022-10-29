 Skip to content

Ashen Empires update for 29 October 2022

Patch 142.111

Patch 142.111 · Build 9825678

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 10.29.2022

A small patch to correct the issue with the Great Pumpkin’s drop rules that crashed the server, plus some adjusts to level requirements of some high level weapons.

Items

  • Removed no drop on jack o lantern blade, gave small blade req of 65
  • Typo in druid staff summoning wyverns
  • Fix for tooltip of raider poisoned short sword
  • Adjusted level req of following high level weaps:

108

  • Sword of Agon's Fervor
  • Spell Slinger
  • Necromancers channel
  • Staff of Prismatic Waves
  • Northern Cleric's Staff
  • Northern Wizard's Staff

107

  • The Laughing Blade
  • Spearslinger Crossbow
  • Thirsty Blade
  • Warmage's Fury
  • Bow of Terror
  • Sling of Nature's Wrath

106

  • Ghoul Blade
  • Battleblood Axe
  • Thrakk's Tribute
  • Wyvern's Tooth
  • Glaive of Contagion
  • Bow of Darkening Skies

105

  • Claws of the Northern Wastes
  • Crossbow of the Northern Wastes
  • Druid's Staff
  • Gloves of the Giantess
  • Infectious Voulge

Creatures

  • Crystal Guardians now ethereal, social with pallus
  • Adjusted summoned wyvern to lose ranged attack and gain 3 radius melee attack instead, will still cast

