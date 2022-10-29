Patch 142.111

Patch 10.29.2022
A small patch to correct the issue with the Great Pumpkin’s drop rules that crashed the server, plus some adjusts to level requirements of some high level weapons.
Items
- Removed no drop on jack o lantern blade, gave small blade req of 65
- Typo in druid staff summoning wyverns
- Fix for tooltip of raider poisoned short sword
- Adjusted level req of following high level weaps:
108
- Sword of Agon's Fervor
- Spell Slinger
- Necromancers channel
- Staff of Prismatic Waves
- Northern Cleric's Staff
- Northern Wizard's Staff
107
- The Laughing Blade
- Spearslinger Crossbow
- Thirsty Blade
- Warmage's Fury
- Bow of Terror
- Sling of Nature's Wrath
106
- Ghoul Blade
- Battleblood Axe
- Thrakk's Tribute
- Wyvern's Tooth
- Glaive of Contagion
- Bow of Darkening Skies
105
- Claws of the Northern Wastes
- Crossbow of the Northern Wastes
- Druid's Staff
- Gloves of the Giantess
- Infectious Voulge
Creatures
- Crystal Guardians now ethereal, social with pallus
- Adjusted summoned wyvern to lose ranged attack and gain 3 radius melee attack instead, will still cast
Changed files in this update