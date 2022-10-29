Patch 0.7.0.8

- Adjusted text size/layout of some information boxes to fit better
- Level up cards now display the current level of weapons/passives on the card itself (in addition to the HUD). Thanks to Frango for pointing this UI improvement out!
- Information box/tooltips now include the title of what is being displayed, to aid in making information more clear, especially with a controller. Thanks to Frango again!
- Got rid of small rocks in Robot Graveyard and Crystal Caverns: they were too small to see clearly in the chaos of the game, and could also block movement. Will add more rocky terrain variety back in after a redesign.
- Lowered the requirements for unlocking pickup radius upgrade from “Pick up 6000 objects → Pick up 3000 objects”
- Fixed a bug where the Green Crystal Boss’s projectiles could get stuck in the corners
- Fixed a bug where the Green Crystal Boss arena walls could give absolutely ludicrous uncapped bonus damage in the hundreds of thousands. Thanks to AvoidTheVoid for pointing that out!
- Reduced drop decay rate: Items dropped on ground now last slightly longer. 25-28 seconds → 28-33 seconds
- Updated GUI in score screen to bring weapon and passive display in-line with the same gui elements in main game (should look nicer and be consistent!).
- Updated ultimate weapon GUI to be more distinct from regular weapon GUI
- Fixed a few typos in the menus. Thank you to AvoidTheVoid!
- Added temp sound for Bombat explosions
