Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 29 October 2022

0.3.7a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Leaderboards:
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent scores from being uploaded to the leaderboard server.
Online Co-op:
  • Added a flag for the new server in Ukraine.
Miscellaneous:
  • Fixed a memory error regarding character levels.

