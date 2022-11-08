Patch Notes: November 8th, 2022

Hi everyone! We are very excited to announce that Soma is officially developing a new Redwall project, The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout - Encore Edition!
This upcoming version of The Scout will include all three Acts combined into one game, along with a variety of new content, improved controls, and other quality of life updates that players have requested over the years!
In the meantime, we are committed to making sure that everyone who own original copies of The Scout acts have as bug-free of an experience as possible, so we will be continuing to roll out bug fixes here until we have smashed as many as possible! In lieu of that, we have a hefty bug fix update for you today! Here are some of the highlights:
- Fixed a number of typos in dialogue and cutscenes across all levels.
- Improved some visuals in Winsome Wraith.
- Improved some visuals in Portman's Slough.
- Prevented the player from jumping to the island with the sinking rat in Portman's Slough.
- Increased the volume of Valo and Liam's voices in Grating Gulley.
- Fixed a number of issues with incorrect voice lines in Grating Gulley.
- Fixed an instance of Sophia's voice playing instead of Liam's when in Fool of a Stoat.
- Fixed missing audio for the player when using the wayglass in The Otters' Den.
- Fixed a strange circle appearing in the light above the cave in The Otters' Den.
- Added an indication of where the player's spouse is to the map in Cavern Hole.
- Fixed some woody corn in Cavern Hole.
- Added more books next to the fireplace in Cavern Hole.
- Improved the visuals of one of the walls in Cavern Hole.
Changed files in this update