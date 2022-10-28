 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon update for 28 October 2022

Puzzler's Pack Free DLC Update EP5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9825310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to access the DLC
Press Kit
Join our Discord
Announcement Blog Post

Puzzler’s Pack NEW Content Overview

General Fixes

  • Fixed softlock if you flipped a boss upside down using a Joustus card.
  • Fixed having increased attack on Adventure would make certain attacks have more attack than anticipated. (For example: using the bombable block Joustus card on yourself).
  • Fixed Random Knight randomizes on Quick Restart during a quandary
  • Fixed Keys would not spawn during “Total Bash”.
  • Fixed that only Knights from the base game could achieve the stache ending
  • Fixed that beating the game with a refract ability would not count as a victory in the guidebook.
  • Fixed that Troupple King had a shadow.
  • Fixed Tipp’s first bump has no dialogue.
  • Fixed Spinwulfs, Floatsomes, and Electrodents KO and hurt SFX were swapped
  • Fixed Shuffle Knight appeared duplicated in hub if you had unlocked their Refract Ability.
  • Fixed Shuffle Knight B not displaying their competition medal in the hub.
  • Fixed a rare crash when defeating units (more commonly found in Versus Mode).
  • Fixed that Shuffle Knight would exit quandaries with the wrong ability selected.
  • Fixed that Shuffle Knight could unlock other Knight’s gold costumes.
  • Fixed King Knight B and Propeller Knight B would not show their ability icons in Versus Mode.
  • Fixed Propeller Knight B’s dive attack would waste an attack if the last hit to charge was down.
  • Fixed Big Bohto Bugle only worked once in Versus Mode.
  • Fixed shuffling from Mole Knight B to any other Knight would softlock you in Versus.
  • Miscellaneous adjustments and fixes.

Improvements and Balance Adjustments

  • Increased Tinker Knight’s “Mech Forever” starting metal from 20 to 25.
  • Increased Pridemoor Keep’s Metal Block spawn rate in “Mech Forever”.
  • Removed the default avocado Joustus card if a unit had no Joustus card assigned to it (now no card is awarded).
  • King Knight B can now only hold 16 cards at a time. Added HUD indicator for this.
  • Moved the Joustus deck below King Knight when selecting a card on the top rows.
  • Memmecs now jump when hit.
  • Stache is lost when using a shortcut.
  • Knights that have at least one Quandary open (and Tipp!) can now visit the Castle Quandary at random.
  • Knights can now access their first Quandary for free.
  • New Adventure setting “Bump Assist”: Prevents you from hitting an enemy if it is going to knock you out once, reloads after a while.

Changed depots in internalqa branch

View more data in app history for build 9825310
Pocket Dungeon Content Depot 1184761
Pocket Dungeon Mac Depot 1184762
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link