Puzzler's Pack Free DLC Update EP5.1

General Fixes
- Fixed softlock if you flipped a boss upside down using a Joustus card.
- Fixed having increased attack on Adventure would make certain attacks have more attack than anticipated. (For example: using the bombable block Joustus card on yourself).
- Fixed Random Knight randomizes on Quick Restart during a quandary
- Fixed Keys would not spawn during “Total Bash”.
- Fixed that only Knights from the base game could achieve the stache ending
- Fixed that beating the game with a refract ability would not count as a victory in the guidebook.
- Fixed that Troupple King had a shadow.
- Fixed Tipp’s first bump has no dialogue.
- Fixed Spinwulfs, Floatsomes, and Electrodents KO and hurt SFX were swapped
- Fixed Shuffle Knight appeared duplicated in hub if you had unlocked their Refract Ability.
- Fixed Shuffle Knight B not displaying their competition medal in the hub.
- Fixed a rare crash when defeating units (more commonly found in Versus Mode).
- Fixed that Shuffle Knight would exit quandaries with the wrong ability selected.
- Fixed that Shuffle Knight could unlock other Knight’s gold costumes.
- Fixed King Knight B and Propeller Knight B would not show their ability icons in Versus Mode.
- Fixed Propeller Knight B’s dive attack would waste an attack if the last hit to charge was down.
- Fixed Big Bohto Bugle only worked once in Versus Mode.
- Fixed shuffling from Mole Knight B to any other Knight would softlock you in Versus.
- Miscellaneous adjustments and fixes.
Improvements and Balance Adjustments
- Increased Tinker Knight’s “Mech Forever” starting metal from 20 to 25.
- Increased Pridemoor Keep’s Metal Block spawn rate in “Mech Forever”.
- Removed the default avocado Joustus card if a unit had no Joustus card assigned to it (now no card is awarded).
- King Knight B can now only hold 16 cards at a time. Added HUD indicator for this.
- Moved the Joustus deck below King Knight when selecting a card on the top rows.
- Memmecs now jump when hit.
- Stache is lost when using a shortcut.
- Knights that have at least one Quandary open (and Tipp!) can now visit the Castle Quandary at random.
- Knights can now access their first Quandary for free.
- New Adventure setting “Bump Assist”: Prevents you from hitting an enemy if it is going to knock you out once, reloads after a while.
