BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 28 October 2022

V. 2.23

Build 9825150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added lanterns to the game, a convenient light source
  • Added a new gun: the grenade launcher
  • Added new rocks to level 8
  • Revamped level 22
  • Revamped level negative 6
  • Added some more complex weapons mechanics
  • Added a build-your-own cabin to level 11 (it may move in the near future)
  • Added a new build-your-own fire pit to level 10
  • Improved level fun and partygoers
  • Added a new room to level 2 with a cinematic for it (not going to spoil it here)
  • Added a new soundtrack to level 26
  • Added new rooms, doors, and furniture to level 26

Hope you enjoy the new update!

