- Added lanterns to the game, a convenient light source
- Added a new gun: the grenade launcher
- Added new rocks to level 8
- Revamped level 22
- Revamped level negative 6
- Added some more complex weapons mechanics
- Added a build-your-own cabin to level 11 (it may move in the near future)
- Added a new build-your-own fire pit to level 10
- Improved level fun and partygoers
- Added a new room to level 2 with a cinematic for it (not going to spoil it here)
- Added a new soundtrack to level 26
- Added new rooms, doors, and furniture to level 26
Hope you enjoy the new update!
Changed files in this update